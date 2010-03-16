Fuele to deliver three-pronged message on Balkans tour

Stefan Fuele, in charge of enlargement in the Barroso II EU commission, is preparing for his first tour of the EU membership hopefuls in south-eastern Europe this week. The Czech is scheduled to visit Serbia on Wednesday (17 March), then Bosnia and Montenegro on Thursday before concluding his journey in Albania and Kosovo on Friday.

In all the host countries, Mr Fuele will deliver three key messages, WAZ.EUobserver sources said: strong support for the European perspective of each count...