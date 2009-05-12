Ad
Guy Verhofstadt heads the Liberal list in Belgium's Flanders region for the June European elections (Photo: EUobserver)

Belgian ex-PM accuses commission of inaction in face of crisis

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

Ex-Belgian prime minister Guy Verhofstadt has strongly criticised the European Commission for failing to be more active in tackling the current economic crisis.

Mr Verhofstadt, who heads the Liberal list in Belgium's Flanders region for the June European elections, accused the commission of staying "silent" in the face of Europe's recession.

"It is the duty of the commission to take the initiative", said the politician, referring to the institution's right to propose laws.

S...

