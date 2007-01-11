Germany considers legal action over EU emissions plan

Germany is considering taking the European Commission to court over its proposals for slashing industry carbon dioxide emissions.
According to German daily FT Deutschland, Berlin is currently preparing legal action, although a final decision at the coalition level has still to be taken.
Joachim Würmeling, the state secretary for energy, on Wednesday said that court action was being prepared so that the emission reductions required by Brussels for Germany would not become set in st...
