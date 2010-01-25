Ad
The EU is already patrolling the waters off the Somali coast (Photo: Council of European Union)

Somalia security forces to get EU training

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Europe's foreign affairs ministers on Monday (25 January) decided to send some 100 military personnel to train Somali security forces, following a request by the transitional government in Mogadishu and amid increasing attacks from militants.

EU ministers justified the decision by expressing their "concern about the worsening security situation in Somalia and its spreading effects to neighbouring countries," according to the final conclusions of the one-day meeting in Brussels.

Th...

