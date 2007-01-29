Ad
A Memorial in Berlin to the six million Jews murdered by the Nazis (Photo: German government)

German Holocaust ban idea meeting resistance

by Helena Spongenberg,

EU justice commissioner Franco Frattini has spoken in favour of a German proposal to criminalise denial of the Holocaust across the 27-member bloc - but the fiercest resistance against such a move comes from Frattini's own country, Italy.

Mr Frattini said he 'very much welcomes and fully supports' the plan drawn up by Germany, which currently runs the rotating presidency of the EU.

He made his comments ahead of the International Day of Commemoration of the victims of the Holocaust...

