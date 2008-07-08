Austria faces snap September elections after government collapse

Austria's governing coalition of social democrats and conservatives has collapsed following wrangling over EU policy and health care issues.

The 18-month coalition fell on Monday (7 July) after the centre-right People's Party pulled out of the government saying it could no longer work with the social democrat chancellor, Alfred Gusenbauer.

Snap elections are now expected in September and Mr Gusenbauer has said he will not try for re-election, instead recommending acting party chai...