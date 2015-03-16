Ad
France would have been the world's number three if its 'Mistral' warship deal on Russia had gone ahead (Photo: David Monniaux)

Europe's arms exports see sharp decline

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

The United States and Russia are the world’s leading exporters of arms, while Europe's market share has fallen sharply, according to new data.

The Arms Transfer Database published on Monday (16 March) by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (Sipri), found that the US accounted for 31 percent of international arms exports between 2010 and 14, compared with 27 percent for Russia.

Russian exports of major weapons increased by 37 percent between 2005 and 2014.

