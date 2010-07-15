EU prepares itself for court opinion on Kosovo independence

The International Court of Justice in the Hague (ICJ) has officially announced that it will give its opinion on 22 July on the legality of Kosovo's declaration of independence. The opinion was requested by the UN General Assembly on the initiative of Serbia. Both Serbia and Kosovo expect the opinion to be in their favour.

Kosovo President Fatmir Sejdiu has said that the ICJ can not give an opinion which would go against the will of Kosovo people for independence. The foreign minister o...