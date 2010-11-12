Ad
Forced to implement tough cuts at home, member states are reluctant to give EU institutions more money next year (Photo: snorski)

Breakdown in EU budget talks

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

Bitter discussions between government ministers and the European Parliament over next year's EU budget broke down on Thursday evening (11 November), placing a question mark over the bloc's smooth operation in 2011.

The Belgian EU presidency decided to halt the negotiations when it became clear a group of member states were unwilling to concede to MEP demands for a more formal role in separate upcoming talks on the future shape of the EU's next multi-annual budget, together with discuss...

