Breakdown in EU budget talks

Bitter discussions between government ministers and the European Parliament over next year's EU budget broke down on Thursday evening (11 November), placing a question mark over the bloc's smooth operation in 2011.
The Belgian EU presidency decided to halt the negotiations when it became clear a group of member states were unwilling to concede to MEP demands for a more formal role in separate upcoming talks on the future shape of the EU's next multi-annual budget, together with discuss...
