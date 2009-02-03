MEPs highlight nuclear power, solidarity in energy strategy

Nuclear power, a pan-European gas grid and solidarity between member states should be the building blocks for the EU's energy strategy in the future, MEPs have said.

With the EU currently importing 50 percent of what it consumes and in the wake of a gas dispute between Ukraine and Russia highlighting the dependency on external sources, the European Parliament on Tuesday (3 February) urged governments to adopt "an ambitious and far-sighted diversification" plan at their spring summit nex...