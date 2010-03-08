Ad
A fortune-teller on Macedonian TV (Photo: Dnevnik/Macedonia)

Macedonian grapples with fortune-teller problem

by Milena Atanasoska-Manasievska,

His name is "Ivan the Healer." Every week, on TV screens in Macedonia, he claims he can cure AIDS or cancer, heal victims of strokes or heart attacks or even find you a partner for life. His audience send messages which cost around 50 denars (€0.90). In return he gives advice and insists all problems can be fixed.

Ivan the Healer is just one of many healers, astrologists and fortune-tellers who have their own TV shows and make money for their services through expensive telephone tariffs...

