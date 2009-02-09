EPP's TV website scores high on content

When the largest political party in the European Parliament launches a new site called Dialogue TV, you get your hopes up. A welcome video with the introduction "You can help shape Europe" feels progressive, interesting and brave. The site promises the visitor a chance to take part in crucial debates as well as being able to voice his opinion. \n \nThe site streams high-quality videos on selected topics from various debates in the upcoming European elections. The user can easily find links to...
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.
