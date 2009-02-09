Ad
euobserver
Communication options could be more effective. (Photo: EPP)

EPP's TV website scores high on content

by Caroline Jungsand,

When the largest political party in the European Parliament launches a new site called Dialogue TV, you get your hopes up. A welcome video with the introduction "You can help shape Europe" feels progressive, interesting and brave. The site promises the visitor a chance to take part in crucial debates as well as being able to voice his opinion. \n \nThe site streams high-quality videos on selected topics from various debates in the upcoming European elections. The user can easily find links to...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Communication options could be more effective. (Photo: EPP)

Tags

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections