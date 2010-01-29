Ad
The Hague is developing a CO2-free district. (Photo: Den Haag Marketing/Arjan de Jager)

EU should have clearer funding for cities, says Hague mayor

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

EU's major cities are to push for "clearer budget lines" from Brussels, as most policies related to social inclusion, environment and public transport are being implemented in urban areas, says the mayor of the Hague.

"We represent 120 million citizens in Europe – 140 cities from 34 countries – it's important for us to follow the many policies and budget lines coming from Brussels," Jozias van Aartsen, the mayor of the Dutch capital and chair of the Eurocities network told this website....

