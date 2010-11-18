'Scandalous' submarine deal highlighted ahead of Nato summit

Nato leaders are heading to Lisbon for a summit on Friday (19 November) at a time of escalating economic problems in Portugal, due, in part, to a submarine deal, with corruption investigations launched both in Germany and Portugal into the way the deal was made.

US President Barack Obama and his European counterparts are likely to discuss Portugal's economic situation, a White House official said on Wednesday (17 November), as quoted by Reuters. Washington is "fully supportive" of Portu...