Ad
euobserver
The Eyjafjallajokull volcano, which also erupted in 1821, 1612 and 920, has so far released 130 million tonnes of ash, which is made up mostly of silicon particles (Photo: nasa.org)

Ash cloud to disrupt EU parliament session

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU officials expect there to be too few MEPs in Strasbourg on Monday (19 April) to make voting possible because of the volcanic ash cloud over Europe.

"There may not be enough MEPs to form a quorum. Those who were stuck in Brussels anyway can make it. But some of them have to take three flights to get there," said a parliament official.

At least one third of the parliament's 736 deputies have to be present in plenary for a vote to be legally valid. Some MEPs were unable to fly hom...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

The Eyjafjallajokull volcano, which also erupted in 1821, 1612 and 920, has so far released 130 million tonnes of ash, which is made up mostly of silicon particles (Photo: nasa.org)

Tags

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections