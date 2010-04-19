Ash cloud to disrupt EU parliament session

EU officials expect there to be too few MEPs in Strasbourg on Monday (19 April) to make voting possible because of the volcanic ash cloud over Europe.

"There may not be enough MEPs to form a quorum. Those who were stuck in Brussels anyway can make it. But some of them have to take three flights to get there," said a parliament official.

At least one third of the parliament's 736 deputies have to be present in plenary for a vote to be legally valid. Some MEPs were unable to fly hom...