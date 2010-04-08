US mini-summit seen as fresh snub in Brussels

The US decision not to invite any EU officials to a top-level security event in Prague is being seen as a fresh put-down by some in Brussels.
US leader Barack Obama will in the Czech capital on Thursday (8 April) sign a nuclear arms reduction treaty with his Russian counterpart before hosting a dinner with 11 heads of state and government from selected European countries.
The guest list includes Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic itself, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Pol...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
