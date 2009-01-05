Czechs face tough time at helm of EU

With a weak government and a eurosceptic president, the Czech Republic will have to make a Herculean effort to ensure that its six-month stint at the EU's helm does not sink into incoherency and recriminations.

Its case is not helped by the fact that for the previous half year, the bloc has been run by France's Nicolas Sarkozy, a whirlwind politician who at times steered the EU through sheer force of personality.

Mr Sarkozy has relinquished power only reluctantly to the Czechs, i...