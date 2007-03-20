Details on EU birthday declaration emerge

The highly symbolic Berlin Declaration to mark the EU's 50th birthday is slowly taking shape with the current text highlighting climate change as Europe's top priority and the "community method" as a way for member states to work together.
According to the declaration outline distributed to member states and seen by EUobserver, the text will have five parts with brief passages and will not be longer than three pages.
The first chapter will make a tribute to the success stories of...
