The Swedish Pirates say they are beyond the port-starboard divide (Photo: Pixie.Notat)

Pirates to join Green or Liberal groups in EU parliament

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

The civil libertarian swashbucklers of the Swedish Pirate Party are to join either the Green or the Liberal groupings in the European Parliament, the leading candidate for the party has said.

"We will probably join either the Greens or the Liberals," Christian Engstroem, a computer programmer and the candidate heading the party's list, told EUobserver.

"There have been no formal discussions, but we have been invited by a few groups for informal talks," he added.

As the party...

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

