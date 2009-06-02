France wants to loosen eurozone rules

France wants the European Union to soften its stance on budget deficits in response to the economic crisis – a move which would alter the EU's stability pact on which the bloc's common currency is based.
"We should think about a special treatment for the debts currently acquired as a consequence of the crisis," French economy minister Christine Lagarde told Financial Times Deutschland.
She said several member states now have budget deficits as a result of economic stimulus packag...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here