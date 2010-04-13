Ad
Police arrest judge Florin Costiniu (Photo: Mihai Barbu, Romania Libera)

Romanian judges' rebellion forces prosecution

by Dan Alexe and Sabina Fati,

The EU's three-year long monitoring of Romania's justice seems to have yielded its first results. A senator and a senior judge have been arrested on charges of accepting financial kickbacks from businessmen to rig lawsuits and trials.

The arrests followed an unprecedented protest by hundreds of judges, who demanded a clean-up and an overhaul of the new member state's legal system.

Senator Catalin Voicu, 45, a social-democrat, is facing a legal investigation on charges of mediati...

