euobserver
Why do the Americans steal all the best European brains? Commissoner Figel is to try to convince European geniuses to stay at home. (Photo: European Commission)

Ending EU patent 'jigsaw puzzle' key to innovation, says commissioner

by Teresa Küchler,

While EU countries remain mired in a decade-long disagreement over a patent system covering the entire 27-country bloc, the Americans are recruiting the Old Continent's best brains and capitalising big-time on their creativity, according to education and culture commissioner Jan Figel, who has set his mind on persuading European researchers to stay at home.

"We need to think about rewarding quality, excellence and talent in Europe, and this is partly about money, of course. But it is al...

euobserver

