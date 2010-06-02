Italian MPs press for Western Balkans roadmap

Italy's parliament has asked the government to propose a roadmap for the European integration of the Western Balkans. The message came a day ahead of the high-level conference between the European Union and the countries of the region.

The parliamentary resolution called on Italian foreign minister Franco Frattini to propose a precise action plan at Wednesday's meeting in Sarajevo.

"The EU should open the door to the Western Balkans, with concrete tasks and a timeframe," said P...