Decision imminent on extra security near EU buildings

Details of additional security measures to protect the area around EU institutions are set to be announced in a "few weeks", an official working in the cabinet of Brussels Mayor Freddy Thielemans has said.

"There is a working group made up of EU and Belgian officials which meets regularly on the subject. In a few weeks we will make an announcement," Nicolas Dassonville told EUobserver on Wednesday (16 March).

How far ranging any new measures may be has yet to be finalised. The w...