Ballkan summit plan draws mixed reactions

Slovenian Prime Minister Porut Pahor's intention to organise a conference of Western Balkan leaders in the second half of March has prompted mixed reactions in Brussels and among other EU member states.

While some countries support the move, others are worried that it could overshadow an EU-Western Balkans foreign ministers conference, scheduled by the Spanish EU Presidency, to be held in Sarajevo at the end of May or beginning of June.

Slovenia and Croatia are co-organising, ...