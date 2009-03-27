European NATO members at odds over strategic priorities

NATO is increasingly lacking solidarity and unity of vision over future strategic options, such as its relation with Russia and enlargement, a study issued by the Hague Centre for Strategic Studies, a Dutch think-tank, shows.
Issued just a week ahead of NATO's 60th anniversary summit, the study, Finding a path away from NATO de-solidarisation is aimed at feeding into the drafting of the alliance's new strategic concept, which dates back to 1999. The 26 NATO heads of state and gov...
