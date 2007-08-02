EU concerned by energy dispute between Russia and Belarus

Europe fears its gas supplies could be disrupted after the world's biggest gas producer – Russian state-owned Gazprom – said it will almost halve gas supplies to Belarus from Friday (3 August) after failing to reach a deal with Minsk over an outstanding €333 million gas bill.

Poland, Lithuania and parts of Germany and Ukraine are supplied via the pipeline that crosses Belarus. But Gazprom has said that it would maintain the remaining 55 percent of gas supplies through Belarus for trans...