Macedonian and EU flags. Some elements in Skopje had resisted the EU presence for fear it would make the government look bad. (Photo: Boris Grdanoski)

Macedonia invites EU experts for 2011 census

by Svetlana Jovanovska,

Macedonia is to organise a census for the first two weeks of April 2011. The country's authorities will be assisted by observers from the European statistics agency Eurostat. After an agreement between Macedonian Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski form the conservative VMRO DPMNE party and his Albanian coalition partner Ali Ahmeti from the DUI, a new law on the census will enter parliamentary procedure this week.

"A foreign observer team from Eurostat will monitor the census which will be ...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

