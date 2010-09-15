Macedonia invites EU experts for 2011 census

Macedonia is to organise a census for the first two weeks of April 2011. The country's authorities will be assisted by observers from the European statistics agency Eurostat. After an agreement between Macedonian Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski form the conservative VMRO DPMNE party and his Albanian coalition partner Ali Ahmeti from the DUI, a new law on the census will enter parliamentary procedure this week.

"A foreign observer team from Eurostat will monitor the census which will be ...