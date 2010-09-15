Macedonia invites EU experts for 2011 census

Macedonia is to organise a census for the first two weeks of April 2011. The country's authorities will be assisted by observers from the European statistics agency Eurostat. After an agreement between Macedonian Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski form the conservative VMRO DPMNE party and his Albanian coalition partner Ali Ahmeti from the DUI, a new law on the census will enter parliamentary procedure this week.
"A foreign observer team from Eurostat will monitor the census which will be ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.