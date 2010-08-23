Ad
Tallinn - Estonia is feeling the effects of budget cuts (Photo: Valentina Pop)

Euro accession offers little comfort for Estonia's unemployed

by Valentina Pop, TALLINN,

Estonia's success story in joining the eurozone on 1 January is in stark contrast with other embattled eastern-European economies, but the price is being paid mostly by its youngest and Russian-speaking citizens who cannot find a job.

"I didn't think it would be that hard finding a job. I feel that with little kids it's almost impossible," said 26-year old Egle Molder, a trained secretary and mother of two.

"Basic services - like education and social assistance - are very flawed ...

