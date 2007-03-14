EU states dragging heels on landmark water law

A major review of EU water management law later this month is expected to show that several EU states are not living up to a timetable to secure clean drinking water and aquatic habitats in Europe for decades to come, but the past seven years of work has created a new legal toolkit and pushed knowledge forward.
Brussels' so-called Framework Water Directive - which became EU law in 2000 - aims to create and enforce a new set of targets on acceptable forms of water use by households and ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.