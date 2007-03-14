EU states dragging heels on landmark water law

A major review of EU water management law later this month is expected to show that several EU states are not living up to a timetable to secure clean drinking water and aquatic habitats in Europe for decades to come, but the past seven years of work has created a new legal toolkit and pushed knowledge forward.

Brussels' so-called Framework Water Directive - which became EU law in 2000 - aims to create and enforce a new set of targets on acceptable forms of water use by households and ...