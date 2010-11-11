Net neutrality debate hots up in Brussels

A Brussels summit and a three-month consultation of internet service providers, telecoms firms, consumer groups and civil liberties activists on the topic of ‘net neutrality' carried out by the European Commission, whose results were published this week, reveal wide divisions amongst stakeholders in the sector over how to maintain an open internet.
The packets of information that currently wend their way across the information superhighway are delivered without favour. No data is accord...
