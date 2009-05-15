Ad
euobserver
Voting: does optimism or cynicism motivate Slovak absentees? (Photo: Steve Rhodes)

Slovakia struggles to avoid lowest EU vote turn-out again

by Lucia Kubosova, BRATISLAVA,

An African-born singer, a fitness trainer and an ex-hockey star MEP are trying to scoop up Slovak votes in the upcoming elections while officials struggle to prevent a repeat of 2004, when Slovakia had the lowest turn-out ever recorded in the EU assembly's history.

"Many Slovaks know me as a comedian, but they do not know that I speak six languages and graduated from university," is Ibrahim Maiga's reply to widespread incredulity over his election bid with a minor left-wing party.

<...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Voting: does optimism or cynicism motivate Slovak absentees? (Photo: Steve Rhodes)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections