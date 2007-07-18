Droughts could be the rule rather than the exception in Europe

The European Commission has kicked off an EU-wide political debate, aimed at establishing the "right" pricing on water as well as promoting water-saving habits such as efficient devices on shower heads. This comes with the prospect of most EU countries suffering from droughts by 2070.

"The major impacts of water scarcity and droughts are expected to be made worse by climate change", EU environment commissioner Stavros Dimas warned on Wednesday (18 July), adding "we thus need an integrat...