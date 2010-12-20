Ad
A rare peaceful moment in the fraught relationship between Bulgarian president Parvanov (left) and PM Borisov (right). (Photo: Ivan Donov, Trud Daily)

Bulgarian leaders clash over foreign diplomats with Communist spy links

by Vesselin Zhelev,

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borisov and President Georgi Parvanov have clashed over the future of the country's foreign diplomats.

Mr Borisov wants to replace half of Bulgaria's ambassadors abroad following the revelation by a state commission on Communist-era archives that they had once worked for the regime's security services.

But Mr Parvanov, who is in charge of ambassadorial appointments, has refused to recall the diplomats, saying Bulgaria owes them its admission into the...

