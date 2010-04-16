Albania pushes for EU talks despite political deadlock at home

Albania, whose Socialist opposition has been boycotting parliament for a year now, is pressing ahead with efforts to eventually secure EU membership.

Prime Minister Sali Berisha on Wednesday (14 April) submitted answers to a questionnaire that will enable the European Commission to issue to member states an opinion on the Western Balkan country's application to join the EU.

EU enlargement chief Stefan Füle told Mr Berisha that "the timing of the opinion will largely depend on the...