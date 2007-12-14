Ad
euobserver
Protesters at the Bali climate change conference (Photo: IISD)

EU and US at loggerheads over climate change

by Honor Mahony,

The EU and US have clashed at an international meeting in Bali to discuss ways to tackle climate change, with Europe threatening to boycott a key environment meeting next year if Washington does not show greater commitment to cutting greenhouse gases.

The dispute centres around a proposal - supported by the EU but opposed by the US, Russia, Canada and Japan - to include indicative targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 2020 in the Bali agreement.

The Indonesian island me...

Nobel laureates propose global CO2 tax
euobserver

