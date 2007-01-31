Ad
The EU is now shining a light on hitherto murky areas - such as its law-making process (Photo: CE)

EU considers overhaul of transparency rules

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

The European Commission is looking into how it can overhaul rules on public access to EU documents as citizens' requests for information increase year on year.

Statistics show that the council - member states' secretariat - and commission turn down one third of the applications for information access, while the parliament refuses around 20 percent.

The EU ombudsman deals with several complaints each year from disgruntled citizens not understanding why they cannot see certain docum...

