Greece and Poland top list of EU farm money clawbacks

The European Commission is to claw back €346.5 million of misspent farm aid from 20 member states, with Greece and Poland accounting for more than half of that sum.

The money will return to the EU budget because member states failed to apply the proper financial controls and allowed ineligible expenditures to slip through.

"This exercise remains a very important instrument in making sure that member states have sufficient controls in place to ensure that taxpayers' money is proper...