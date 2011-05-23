Buzek defends parliament's efforts to tighten internal rules

Shaken by a recent spate of corruption allegations, the European Parliament is scrutinising the parliamentary codes of conduct in eight member states in a bid to ward off future offences.
But voices both inside and outside the European Parliament have questioned the approach, saying a mere compilation of already-existing schemes does not go far enough.
Speaking to members of the parliament's constitutional affairs committee on Monday, European Parliament President Jerzy Buzek def...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here