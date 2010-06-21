The curious case of Romania's vanishing terrorist

There has been no shortage of murky stories in Romania since the 1989 revolution. Most of these involve the secret services, post-communist intrigues and shady trans-national deals.

Among the most bizarre affairs in this genre is the disappearance of the only person ever to be condemned for terrorism in Romania. The Syrian-Romanian businessman Omar Hayssam vanished in 2006, shortly before a court sentenced him to 20 years in prison for his role in the kidnapping of three Romanian journa...