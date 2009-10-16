Sarkozy suggests Blair EU presidency problematic

French president Nicolas Sarkozy has indicated that British ex-prime minister Tony Blair may not be acceptable as a future president of the European Council because the UK remains outside the eurozone.

Mr Blair is most consistently mentioned as a contender for the post, which is contained in the Lisbon Treaty, a new institutional rule book the EU is hoping to soon put into force.

But Mr Sarkozy, who originally brought Mr Blair's name into the discussion, now appears to be backing ...