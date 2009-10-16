Ad
euobserver
Tony Blair - his name has been most mentioned from post of president of the European Council (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

Sarkozy suggests Blair EU presidency problematic

by Honor Mahony,

French president Nicolas Sarkozy has indicated that British ex-prime minister Tony Blair may not be acceptable as a future president of the European Council because the UK remains outside the eurozone.

Mr Blair is most consistently mentioned as a contender for the post, which is contained in the Lisbon Treaty, a new institutional rule book the EU is hoping to soon put into force.

But Mr Sarkozy, who originally brought Mr Blair's name into the discussion, now appears to be backing ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Tony Blair - his name has been most mentioned from post of president of the European Council (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections