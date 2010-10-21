The Great Gas Game: Russia plays Romania against Bulgaria

Moscow is using Romania to put pressure on neighbouring Bulgaria as part of an energy game being played between Russia's South Stream pipeline project and its EU rival Nabucco.
Romania seems to have no objections to this scheme and is clearly convinced that it will be able to choose which project it wants to participate in at the end.
The rival ventures have planned to construct pipelines to transfer natural gas to Europe; from Russia in the case of South Stream; from the Middle...
