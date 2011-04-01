Nato frets over civilian casualties in Libya

The complexities of the Libyan war were driven home to Western powers on Thursday (31 March) as Nato warned rebels not to kill civilians while itself facing charges of killing civilians in an airstrike.

Nato has pledged to investigate claims that a Western airstrike caused 40 civilian casualties in the Libyan capital, as reported by a Catholic news agency, Fides, quoting the Vatican's envoy to Tripoli, Giovanni Innocenzo Martinelli.

"I am aware of this news report," Nato command...