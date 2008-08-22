Ad
euobserver
The Strasbourg parliament - on hold for now (Photo: StrasTV)

MEPs shift to Brussels after ceiling collapse

by Honor Mahony,

The European Parliament's first plenary session after the summer break will be held in Brussels rather than Strasbourg after part of the ceiling caved in, but few tears are being shed for the loss of a 500 km round trip to the Alsatian capital.

Parliament chief Hans-Gert Poettering decided on Thursday (21 August) that MEPs will remain in Brussels for the 1-4 September session.

The announcement came after a collapse on 7 August of the ceiling in the main hemicycle in France - aroun...

