Ad
euobserver
The first major political debate in Brussels was attended by around 500 people (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Brussels' first political debate short on substance

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

Libertas founder Declan Ganley went head-to-head with Greens leader Daniel Cohn-Bendit in a highly anticipated debate on Wednesday evening (1 April), but the discussion was short on substance and dragged down by mud-slinging.

The first political debate of its kind in Brussels, attended by around 500 people and lasting almost two hours, it was meant to shed light on why voters should cast their ballot in the June European elections for either the anti-Lisbon treaty Libertas party or the ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
The first major political debate in Brussels was attended by around 500 people (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections