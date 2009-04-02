Brussels' first political debate short on substance

Libertas founder Declan Ganley went head-to-head with Greens leader Daniel Cohn-Bendit in a highly anticipated debate on Wednesday evening (1 April), but the discussion was short on substance and dragged down by mud-slinging.

The first political debate of its kind in Brussels, attended by around 500 people and lasting almost two hours, it was meant to shed light on why voters should cast their ballot in the June European elections for either the anti-Lisbon treaty Libertas party or the ...