Darfur lawyer wins Sakharov Prize

Sudanese human rights lawyer Salih Mahmoud Osman has been awarded this year's Sakharov Prize - the European Parliament's Freedom of Thought award - for his work to combat the rights abuses in his country.

Mr Osman was the unanimous choice of the leaders of parliament's seven political groups who chose the winner among the three finalists. The two other runners-up where Chinese bloggers and dissidents Zeng Jinyan and Hu Jia, and the late Russian journalist Anna Politkovskaya.

The ...