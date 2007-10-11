Ad
More than 200,000 people have died while 2.5 million have been forced from their homes (Photo: USAID)

Human rights activists call on EU to sanction Sudan

by Helena Spongenberg, Brussels,

Human rights activists are calling on the EU to put real pressure on the Sudanese government to stop the atrocities in the country's Darfur region which have killed more than 200,000 people in the last four years and where violence has escalated in the last few days.

"Smart and specific sanctions - targeting those who are responsible for the suffering of the people of Darfur - should [put in place] immediately," said Sudanese human rights lawyer Osman Hummaida.

"This is the most e...

