New portal to translate EU dailies into 10 languages

A new website launched Tuesday (26 May) aims to get EU citizens across the 27 member states talking and reading about the same issues, something that to date has been hindered by language barriers.

With €3 million of European Commission funds a year and a team of 10 journalists, www.presseurop.eu is part of the EU's drive to create a "European public sphere."

The portal aims to monitor around 250 titles both within and outside Europe, inclu...