Emissions trading giving EU power companies huge windfall profits

Power companies in five EU member states could realise windfall profits over the next four years of up to €71 billion as a result of the handing out of emissions allowances for free, according to a new report.

The power sector in Spain, Italy, Germany, the UK and Poland is set to benefit from profits equivalent to over double the GDP of Slovenia, during the second phase of the European emissions trading scheme (ETS) – the EU's flagship market-based mechanism for a progressive reduction ...