Ad
euobserver

Emissions trading giving EU power companies huge windfall profits

by Leigh Phillips,

Power companies in five EU member states could realise windfall profits over the next four years of up to €71 billion as a result of the handing out of emissions allowances for free, according to a new report.

The power sector in Spain, Italy, Germany, the UK and Poland is set to benefit from profits equivalent to over double the GDP of Slovenia, during the second phase of the European emissions trading scheme (ETS) – the EU's flagship market-based mechanism for a progressive reduction ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections