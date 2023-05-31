Want to stop forced migration from West Africa? Start by banning bottom trawling

There is a false division between refugees and economic migrants. Refugees are victims of war and persecution, while economic migrants, we are told, have the choice to stay put. But what if their country was destabilised not by bombs but by foreign resource extraction? Surely the rich countries depleting poor countries' resources — causing widespread hunger and misery — should also accommodate the resu...
Noam Chen-Zion is an independent researcher interested in imperialism, migration, and ecology in Africa and Western Asia.
