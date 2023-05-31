Ad
euobserver
A fishing vessel trawling. (Photo: EU commission)

Want to stop forced migration from West Africa? Start by banning bottom trawling

Africa
Opinion
by Noam Chen-Zion, Barcelona,

There is a false division between refugees and economic migrants. Refugees are victims of war and persecution, while economic migrants, we are told, have the choice to stay put. But what if their country was destabilised not by bombs but by foreign resource extraction? Surely the rich countries depleting poor countries' resources — causing widespread hunger and misery — should also accommodate the resu...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
AfricaOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Noam Chen-Zion is an independent researcher interested in imperialism, migration, and ecology in Africa and Western Asia.

Related articles

Most Frontex deportations to take place from Germany, Italy
A fishing vessel trawling. (Photo: EU commission)

Tags

AfricaOpinion

Author Bio

Noam Chen-Zion is an independent researcher interested in imperialism, migration, and ecology in Africa and Western Asia.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections